Extension of tightened lockdown will be discussed later: Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the government will discuss and decide on extending the tightened lockdown later.

The state government had announced a tightened lockdown for a week from May 24 onwards.

Addressing reporters, Stalin said some benefit has been derived owing to the lockdown as per the medical experts as the Covid-19 infection rate has gone down in cities like Chennai.

He said at the meeting of lawmakers, it was agreed to implement the lockdown for a week and based on the result, an extension for one more week shall be decided after discussion.

Urging people to go for Covid-19 vaccination to defeat the spread of coronavirus Stalin said at an average 78,000 people are getting vaccinated daily in the state.

He said the vaccine wastage is now at one per cent.

According to him, work is in full swing to vaccinate the workers in big factories.

The government is also working to produce Covid-19 vaccine in Tamil Nadu itself at HLL Biotech Ltd's vaccine plant, Stalin said.

