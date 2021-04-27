Ex-engineer sets up 2 oxygen plants in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Chandigarh has no shortage of oxygen with a former engineer installing three plants voluntarily, its Advisor Manoj Parida said on Tuesday.

"I record my appreciation for Mukesh Anand, retired Chief Engineer, who set up three oxygen plants in record time in Sector 16 and 32 hospitals, during height of corona crisis," Parida said in a statement.

"Resultantly, we have no oxygen shortage in govt facilities in Chandigarh," he added.

This comes amid crippling shortage of oxygen in several states and health facilities across the country. Medical oxygen is a key component in the fight against Covid-19.

(IANS)