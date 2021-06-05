Every household in North-West India to get tap water connection by 2022

Impact of 100 Days Campaign: all schools and anganwadi centres in Punjab, Haryana & Himachal Pradesh now have tap water supply

More than 5 Crore people to benefit from four-fold increase in Central allocation



New Delhi (The Hawk): It has been decided that in the 5 North-Western States and UTsi.e.,Punjab,Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission will be expedited and every rural household will be provided with tap water connections by 2022, instead of by 2024. To enable these States/ UTs to achieve this goal by 2022, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has approved Central allocation of Rs. 8,216.25 Crore in 2021-22. This is more than 4 times of the allocation to these States/ UTs in 2020-21.The Minister has also assured full assistance to these States and UTs for making provision of tap water supply in every rural home. Assured supply of potable tap water in every home will improve the lives of more than 5 Crore people living in villages in this region, especially women and girls. With this massive increase in allocation, and speed of implementation, these 5 States/UTs are set to achieve 'Har Ghar Jal' status by 2022, two years before the national target of 2024.



On 15th August, 2019, Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi announced Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM) to provide safe piped drinking water to every rural household in the country by 2024. To transform the Prime Minister's vision that every households to have assured tap water supply by 2024,in the last 21 months,despite Covid-19 pandemic, repeated disruptions and lockdowns, 4.25 Crore rural households have been provided tap water connections. At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, only 3.23 Crore (17%) rural households in the country had tap water supply.In this period, Goa, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry has become 'Har Ghar Jal' i.e. every rural household in these States/ UTs is having tap water supply. Every household in 62 districts, 746 blocks, and more than 91 thousand villages across the country,is now getting potable tap water supply.

To realise the vision of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, National Jal Jeevan Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti is working with States/ UTs to accelerate the implementation of water supply projects to make provision of tap water connections to every home. During last one year, despite pandemic,Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accompanied by Minister of State Shri Rattan Lal Kataria, had meetings with Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu &Kashmir and Ladakh.

HARYANA

In Haryana, before the announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, out of 31.03 lakh households, only 17.67 lakh (57%) households had piped water connections. Under the JJM in 21 months,10.24 lakh rural households have been provided tap water connections. With this 33% increase in tap water connections, now 28.34 lakh (91.32%) rural homes in Haryana are getting tap water supply. 5,150 villages, 68 blocks and8 districts in the State have already become 'Har Ghar Jal' and 8 more districts have more than90% houses with tap water supply.

Haryana has planned to provide tap water connections to 2.61 lakh households in 2021-22 and to remaining 1.48 lakh households in 2022-23. During these 21 months, despite pandemic, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Rattan Lal Kataria continued visiting these States and kept on reviewing and exhorting officials and local people to expedite the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. He also appealed to officials that in villages, 'no one should be left out' and make the village 100% covered. Central allocation to Haryana under Jal Jeevan Mission has been increased to Rs. 1,119.95 Crores, more than four times of2020-21, and Rs. 256.81 Crore has been released to the State. With this allocation, the State has assured fund availability of Rs. 2,304.38 Crores including matching State share and unspent amount in 2021-22.

HIMACHAL PRADESH

At the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, in Himachal Pradesh out of 17.03 lakh households, only 7.62 Lakh (45%) households had tap water supply. In these 21 months, 5.45 lakh (32%) households have been provided with tap water connections.Now, 13.08 lakh (76.7%) rural homes in Himachal Pradesh have tap water supply and3 districts, 11 blocks and 8,638 villages in Himachal Pradesh have become 'Har Ghar Jal'.

In 2020-21, despite Covid-19 pandemic, in Himachal Pradesh 3.80 lakh rural households have been provided tap water connections. In 2021-22, Himachal Pradesh has planned to provide tap water connections to 2.08 Lakh households and remaining 1.94 lakh households in 2022. The State is planning to provide tap water supply to every rural household of all 18,079 villages by 2022.

To help the State in achieving it, Central allocation for Jal Jeevan Mission in 2021-22 to Himachal Pradesh has been increased to Rs. 1,262.78 Crore, which was Rs. 326.2 Crore in 2020-21 andRs. 315.7 Crore has been released to State.

PUNJAB

At the start of Jal Jeevan Mission, in Punjab only 16.78 lakh (48%) rural households had tap water supply. In thealst 21 months, 9.97 lakh rural households were provided with tap water connection. With this 28.7% increase, now, 26.75 lakh (77%) rural households in Punjab are getting tap water supply. Under the JJM, it is planned to provide 8.87 lakh households with tap water connections in 2021-22.

To achieve this goal to provide tap water to every rural household, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has approved Central allocation of Rs. 1,656.39 Crore, more than 4.5 times of 2021-22. In 2019-20, Central allocation to Punjab was Rs. 227.46 Crore, which was increased to Rs. 362.79 Crore in 2020-21. Due to low expenditure, the State could not draw the Central grant last year and surrendered the entire allocation of Rs. 362.79 Crores. With this Central allocation, outstanding balance and matching State share, the State has total assured availability of Rs. 3,533.5 Crore for Jal Jeevan Mission.The State has no shortage of fund to complete water supply projects to provide tap water to every rural household by 2022.

JAMMU & KASHMIR

Before the announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, In Jammu & Kashmir out of 18.16 lakh rural households, only 5.75 Lakh (31.7%) households had piped water supply. In these 21 months, despite Covid-19 pandemic, lock-down and disruptions, 4.30 lakh (23.69 %) households have been provided tap water connections. In Jammu & Kashmir, now 10.05 lakh (55.7%) rural households are getting tap water supply.

Jammu & Kashmir has planned to provide tap water connections to 4.91 lakh households in 2021-22 and to 3.27 lakh households in 2022-23. To help the UT to provide tap water to every rural household before 2022, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has enhanced the Central grant to Rs. 2,747.17 Crores, more than four times of 2020-21.

LADAKH

At the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, in Ladakh only 1,414 (3.2%) homes had tap water supply.Under the JJM in 21 months 2,760 (6.4%) households have been provided with tap water connections.

Despite challenges like difficult terrain, adverse weather and sparsely located habitations, Ladakh has planned to provide tap water connections to 28,788 households in 2021-22 and 11,568 households in 2022-23. To fulfil the aspirations of people of Ladakh to have safe tap water supply in their homes on regular basis, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has enhanced theCentral allocation to Rs. 1,429.96 Crores, more than 4 times of 2020-21.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission in 21 months, more than 29.98 lakh tap water connections have been provided tothese 5 North-Western States and UTs. At the time of announcement of JJM on 15th August 2019, only 47.84 lakh rural household in these States/ UTs had tap water supply. Table and bar chart given below show how Jal Jeevan Mission is making lives of millions of people, specially mothers, sisters and daughters, better in the North-West Indian States and UTs.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on 'SabkaSath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'. Jal Jeevan Mission is one of the finest examples of this principle and endeavor is to ensure that every household in the village has tap water supply. In 2022, when India will celebrate 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi's vision to provide safe tap water supply every home will become a reality in every village of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. A fitting tribute to millions of women and girls of this region in the year when nation celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit-mahotsava.'

To ensure safe drinking water for children in schools and anganwadi centres, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi announceda 100-Days campaign, which was launched on 2nd October, 2020 by theUnion Minister, Jal Shakti Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State Shri Rattan Lal Kataria.All three States in North-West India, i.e. Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjabhaveprovided tap water connections to all schools and anganwadi centres. Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to complete it soon.