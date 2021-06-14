Ex-Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender joins BJP

Hyderabad / New Delhi: A couple of days after accepting his resignation as legislator by Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, Senior TRS leader and former Health Minister Etela Rajender joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the National Capital on Monday.

Along with a huge number of his followers, Mr Rajender, who left for New Delhi by a special flight from Shamshabad Airport near here, joined the saffron party in presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G.Kishan Reddy.

His followers will also join the BJP in party office here, in the presence of State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other Senior leaders.

On Saturday, Mr Rajender after paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park near Assembly, submitted his resignation letter in the official format to Assembly Secretary Dr V Narasimha Charyulu instead of the Speaker, who was not available in the office due to covid-19.

Later, the Speaker accepted his resignation and a notification was issued to this effect by the Assembly Secretary.

The former Minister, who represents Huzurabad assembly segment , was one of the senior leaders of the ruling TRS and also a close associate of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

On May 2, Mr Rajender was sacked from the State Cabinet following allegations of land encroachments made by the villagers of Achampet and Hakimpet in Medak District to Mr Rao.

