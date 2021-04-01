Engine of India's First Passenger Train that Plied in 1853 to Be Installed in Thane

Thane: The steam engine of the first passenger train that plied between Mumbai and Thane in 1853 will be installed at Thane railway station premises, an official said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters, Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar said it was apt to install the engine at Thane, where history was created several years ago.

Similarly, all historical monuments in the city and district would be preserved in the coming days, Kelkar said. The first train in the country carried around 400 passengers and the journey itself then took one hour and 15 minutes, he said.

The first passenger train in India ran from Mumbai (Bori Bunder) to Thane on April 16, 1853 and covered a distance of 34 km.—PTI