PM Modi's COVID-19 review meet, Delhi hospitals' situation covered

New Delhi: Various Urdu newspapers in their Friday editions have prominently covered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level meeting to review oxygen supply and discuss ways to boost its availability amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country.



Most publications also highlighted the "deteriorating" condition of Delhi's healthcare facilities as several hospitals in the national capital are facing an oxygen shortage.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review oxygen supply across the country and discuss ways to boost its availability amid the more deadly wave of COVID-19.

The news of the Supreme Court issuing notice to the Centre on the supply of Covid care essentials, such as oxygen and medicines has also been displayed on page one of the daily.

It also reported that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi expressed concern over the differential vaccine pricing announced by some state governments. She wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking how the government could permit such "brazen profiteering" from people's misery.

Inquilab: Strain over Delhi's healthcare facilities due to the increasing COVID-19 cases has also been highlighted by the publication. It reported that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has released a list stating that several hospitals of the national capital have exhausted their oxygen stocks.

The newspaper reported that the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre on the supply of Covid care essentials, such as oxygen and medicines.

The publication also reported the Election Commission of India (ECI) banning roadshows and bike/cycle rallies in poll-bound West Bengal in light of the second wave of coronavirus. Polling for the two remaining phases of the Bengal Assembly elections is to be held on April 26 and April 29. (ANI)



