Dr Loganathan Murugan takes charge as Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting

New Delhi (The Hawk): Dr Loganathan Murugan today assumed charge as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting in the presence of Minister of I&B Shri Anurag Thakur.
Speaking with media on the occasion, Dr. Murugan thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving himthe opportunity to serve as Minister of State for I&B. He added that he shall perform his duties with sincerity. The Minister of State also thanked the Prime Minister for giving adequate representation of people of Tamil Nadu in his Cabinet.
Updated : 8 July 2021 10:51 AM GMT
