Dr Loganathan Murugan takes charge as Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting

New Delhi (The Hawk): Dr Loganathan Murugan today assumed charge as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting in the presence of Minister of I&B Shri Anurag Thakur.

Speaking with media on the occasion, Dr. Murugan thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving himthe opportunity to serve as Minister of State for I&B. He added that he shall perform his duties with sincerity. The Minister of State also thanked the Prime Minister for giving adequate representation of people of Tamil Nadu in his Cabinet.



