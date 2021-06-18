3.5 lakh doctors of IMA on strike today, demand central law on violence against medicos

New Delhi: Around 3.5 lakh doctors of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) are set to participate in a nationwide protest on June 18 seeking a central law to deal with violence against medicos.





IMA national president Dr JA Jayalal said that the Association of Physicians of India, the Association of Surgeons of India, the Medical Students Network, Junior Doctor Network will also participate in the protest.





"We are deeply hurt to see increasing physical violence on doctors and healthcare professionals. It's occurring day in and day out. The IMA is pressing for a central act against the violence," the IMA said in a statement.





The Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishment (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, which sought to impose a jail term up to 10 years for assaulting on-duty doctors and other healthcare professionals was dismissed by the Home Ministry saying the special law was not feasible as health is a state subject, it said.

Delete IMA HQs. Press Release 17.06.2021 pic.twitter.com/QYk3dQ8pF2 — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) June 17, 2021





There are many central health laws such as the PCPNDT Act and the Clinical Establishment Act. Currently, 21 states have local laws, but what we need is a strong central law to protect doctors from violence," the doctors' body said.





Earlier, IMA had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in ensuring an 'optimum milieu' for medical professionals so that they can work without fear.





The doctors had said all those involved in such heinous crimes ought to be punished to also create an effective deterrent for other antisocial elements who may indulge in attacking any health care professionals.





Doctors held protests outside AIIMS Delhi, as per visuals shared by ANI.

Doctors held protests outside AIIMS Delhi, as per visuals shared by ANI.

Telangana: Indian Medical Association (IMA) staff and doctors protest at the IMA office in Hyderabad. The Association is conducting a nationwide protest today, demanding a central law to protect doctors against violence. pic.twitter.com/KSMzl6ide3 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021





Listing plans for the protest, the IMA had said memorandums will be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior ministers including home minister Amit Shah. All branches of IMA would submit memoranda to local authorities.





"All the 1,700 branches are organizing events to mark the protest. Students' wings are very active on the event as they are the ones most concerned about how the issue is tackled and addressed," the IMA statement said.





"We demand that the government enhances security features in every hospital and declare hospitals as protected zones," the statement said.

—PTI













