Dilli Chhoro, Bihar Bhago

















New Delhi (The Hawk): The great palayan again from Delhi...Now Dilli Choro, Bihar Bhago; Dilli Gaya Tel Lene, Bihar Aaya Hamko Lene; Bihar Hamara, Dilli Paraya; Dilli Khali Karo, Bihar Bharo...are renting air in all sides of Delhi as the Bihari masses of all hues en masse are emptying the capital in lieu of crowding in Bihar caring two hoots for the places of work/s they are in, in Delhi+NCR stretching up to interiors of these places + various places of Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP etc thereby forcing their employers close down their businesses or slow them down beyond imagination.

Their Bihari employees how ever are oblivious to that knowing fully well that for their respective owners, they are inseparable, indispensable. They thus en masse are capitalising on that psyche. They, to say the least, they are mighty successful. To put it bluntly, it is arm twisting, blackmailing, dadagiri of the most practical kind. The "owners", majority of them like it or not are Punjabis, these days unlike before have become slouched perhaps due to age, comforts etc, now are dependent on them unlike till a decade or so back. Now their businesses are run by their Bihari employees while they simply sit in cushy sofas and (helplessly) watch them in awe. Many's established businesses in the absence of the 'original' owners in the forefront and presence of the Biharis in their place --- many 'mainstream' buyers detest them for various social, fundamental reasons --- already have thinned, folded up or slowed but their dependence on the Bihari brethren have become deeper and deeper with every passing day. Resultwise, their businesses are on the verge of closure or folding up. To top it, now the Biharis are deserting them. The apaling effect of it on the businesses can well be gauged.