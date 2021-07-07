Top
Dilip Kumar's extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered: Rahul

 The Hawk |  7 July 2021 4:53 AM GMT

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the passing away of veteran actor Dilip Kumar saying that his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come.


Rahul in a tweet said, "My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come."


His remarks came after Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to age-related illness.


Dilip Kumar was 98. He died at the Hinduja Hospital where he had been admitted for certain breathing issues.


--IANS


Updated : 7 July 2021 4:53 AM GMT
