Top
Home > India News > Dharmendra Pradhan thanks PM Modi, Harsh Vardhan for approval of oxygen plants in 8 Odisha districts

Dharmendra Pradhan thanks PM Modi, Harsh Vardhan for approval of oxygen plants in 8 Odisha districts

 The Hawk |  24 May 2021 7:19 AM GMT

Dharmendra Pradhan thanks PM Modi, Harsh Vardhan for approval of oxygen plants in 8 Odisha districts
X

New Delhi: Minister of Steel, Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for sanctioning PSA oxygen plants in eight districts of Odisha through the PM Cares fund.

"Thank Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Union Health Min. @drharshvardhan ji for the approval to establish PSA oxygen generation plants in another 8 districts of Odisha through the #PMCaresFund," said Dharmendra Pradhan.

He said that these plants are to be set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Baleswar, Bhadrak, Balangir, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Nayagarh and Subarnapur districts of Odisha.

The Union Minister also said that the Government of India is in the process of setting up PSA oxygen generation plants at Angul, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Malkangiri and Sundargarh through PM Cares Fund to boost the availability of medical oxygen in Odisha.

"To further boost emergency care for #Covid19 patients in Odisha, PSUs of @PetroleumMin are establishing captive PSA oxygen generation plants at 7 districts--Bargarh, Khordha, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Puri, Sambalpur and Rourkela," he added.

He further thanked PM Modi and Dr Harsh Vardhan for their assurance of setting up PSA plants at Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Rayagada, while adding that he had sought their intervention for establishing oxygen generation plant in each district of Odisha.

"A captive medical oxygen generation plant in every district of Odisha will strengthen Odisha's fight against #Covid19 and also help the state prepare better for emerging health challenges. #IndiaFightsCorona #OdishaFightsCorona," he added. —ANI

Updated : 24 May 2021 7:19 AM GMT
Tags:    Dharmendra Pradhan PM Modi   Harsh Vardhan   oxygen plants   Odisha   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X