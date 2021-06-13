Delhi snatching case solved within 4 hours, with CCTV aid

New Delhi: Scrutinising CCTV footage and the inputs developed with local intelligence led the police to solve the daylight snatching case that occurred outside Ghitorni Metro Station on Friday.

Sandeep Lamba, whose mobile phone was taken, is a research scholar, pursuing his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi. He was also engaged in developing an app related to women safety issues.

Police accelerated their inquiry after the complainant informed them that robbed mobile phone contained valuable and important data related to studies which was crucial for his career as well as the project in pipeline, related to women safety.

A dedicated investigating team, comprising Sub-Inspector Rishikesh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Raj Kumar, Head Constable Ram Karan, Constables Sita Ram, Yogesh, Niranjan, Sandeep and Khushi Ram, under supervision of Station House Officer, Fatehpur Beri, Inspector Kuldeep Singh and overall guidance of ACP, Mehrauli, Ranbir Singh, was set up soon after the complaint was filed.

"During the course of investigation, CCTV cameras installed at nearby place of occurrence and surrounding area were checked. Local informants were contacted and briefed about the incident. After rigorous efforts, the team finally zeroed down upon accused persons," said the police.

The accused, identified as Abhishek, 21, and Rupak Kumar Pandey, 22, were caught with the help of CCTV footage and local intelligence, said the police, adding "the culprits were arrested within 4 hours of incident".

The robbed mobile phone, as well as the motorcycle used in the crime, was recovered from the possession of the accused.

During interrogation of the snatchers, the police claimed to have solved another similar snatching case. Investigation of the case and interrogation regarding other offences committed by accused persons is in progress.—IANS