Delhi Reports 946 Fresh Covid Cases, 78 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 1.25%

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths while the positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent, according to a health department bulletin. This is the first time in nearly a month-and-a-half that daily deaths in the national capital have fallen below 100. The city had recorded 81 deaths on April 13.

With the fresh cases and deaths, Delhi's COVID-19 tally stands at 14,25,000 and the toll at 24,151, the bulletin stated. As the second wave of pandemic spread across the country, Delhi began witnessing a rise in daily cases and deaths from April 19. It had reported its highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3.

However, the number of cases and deaths have shown a declining trend over the last several days. The fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.69 per cent, the bulletin said.

There are 12,100 active cases in the national capital. As many as 5,300 people are undergoing treatment at hospitals and Covid care centres and 5,817 are in home isolation, it said. The bulletin said 1,803 more patients recovered from COVID-19 the previous day, taking the total number of recoveries to over 13.89 lakh.

Nearly 54,000 people were vaccinated in Delhi in a day. So far, 53.43 lakh people have been inoculated, including over 12 lakh who have received both doses of the vaccine, it said.—PTI