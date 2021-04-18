Delhi High Court to take up only extremely urgent matters filed in 2021

New Delhi: In view of the alarming COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has ordered that all its Benches shall only take up extremely urgent matters filed in the year 2021, till its further order.

A Circular to this effect was published by the High Court on Sunday and would come into effect from April 19.

Other pending routines/non-urgent matters, as well as the matters filed/listed before the High Court between March 22, 2020, and December 31, 2020, shall not be taken up and such matters shall be adjourned "en bloc".In case of any extreme urgency, the request in the pending matters may be made on the already notified designated link, the notification added.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation, sources said on Saturday. According to sources, Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel is asymptomatic.

Earlier, three judges of the Delhi High Court have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, court sources said adding that, three judges have mild symptoms and now they are isolating themselves at their residences.

The Delhi HC Bar Association on Monday has decided to close its office in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The Court has again adopted the virtual hearing from April 9 to April 23 and discontinued the physical hearing. (ANI)