Delhi Govt sets up Oxygen cylinder pool at DTC bus depots

New Delhi: Amid increased demand of oxygen supply due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to set up oxygen cylinders storage at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots.

As many as 11 DTC bus depots (one in each district) have been earmarked for life saving oxygen cylinders storage. Each depot has been allocated as many as 20 filled cylinders which will be issued (exchanged) in lieu of empty cylinders after approval from the concerned district magistrate.

A notification issued by the health department of the state government said the capacity (number of oxygen cylinders) will be increased in phase wise as per the demands. All DTC bus depots will be used as hubs where oxygen cylinders will be stored and supplied to Covid-19 patients in home isolation and in case of emergency at hospitals in their vicinity.

The government has directed district magistrates (DM) to ensure that empty oxygen cylinders are refilled. "The district magistrate may also utilize the flexibility quota of 10 per cent to fill up buffer stock cylinders and utilize the same judicially to cater any SOS calls received, till the cylinder pool is made large enough to cater to all individuals," Delhi government's notification said.

To deal with the capital's oxygen crisis, the Delhi government had on Tuesday set up a 24X7 emergency helpline for hospitals and other healthcare institutions.

Meanwhile, two oxygen plants have come up, one at - Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and another at Covid care centre at Commonwealth Games Complex in east Delhi.

Delhi has recorded 338 Covid-19 deaths and 19,953 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 26.73 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Wednesday morning.

—IANS