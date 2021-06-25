Delhi govt announces naming contest for online single window public services portal

Top
 The Hawk |  25 Jun 2021 3:56 PM GMT

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced a contest for suggesting the name of its new online single window portal for public services.

The winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,50,000 while 21 shortlisted entries will be awarded Rs 10,000 each.

The portal https://edistrict.delhigov.nic.in will have 400 services of all departments available online.

Candidates can submit their entries to https://delhi.gov.in/newname.

The last date for submission of entries is July 4.—PTI

