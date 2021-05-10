Delhi court refuses interim relief to Kalra in O2 black-marketing case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday refused to grant any stay on coercive action against businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with hoarding of oxygen concentrators after seizure by Delhi Police from his restaurant "Khan Chacha".

Kalra had moved the Saket court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

Delhi Police Crime Branch had launched a manhunt against him.

A special judge has directed the investigating officer (IO) to file the reply on Kalra's application by Tuesday.

Kalra moved the court seeking interim relief of no coercive action by Delhi Police and also denied the allegations of hoarding of oxygen concentrators.

The Delhi Police had registered a case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and also Essential Commodities Act for recovery of over 500 oxygen Concentrators from some restaurants in the national capital last week. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch.

During the course of the hearing, public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava opposed the pre-arrest bail application. The prosecutor submitted before the court that it is a case of the Crime Branch. The prosecutor said: "Is this a suitable court for it?"

The counsel for the accused submitted before the court that his client is being "hounded".

The Delhi Police have issued look out notice against Kalra, who has been absconding. A senior Crime Branch source related to probe told IANS, "We have issued look out notice against Kalra, who has been absconding after the recovery of Oxygen concentrators from several famous restaurants."

The action comes almost four days after the police recovered the oxygen concentrators from Delhi's eateries.

On Friday, during searches at Khan Chacha restaurant in Khan Market, 96 oxygen concentrators were recovered, while nine concentrators were recovered from Town Hall restaurant. Khan Chacha restaurant is known for its melt-in-the mouth kebabs, while Town Hall restaurant specialises in pan-Asian cuisine.

On Thursday, the police recovered 419 oxygen concentrators after conducting a search at Nege & Ju Restaurant and Bar in Lodhi Colony. The police arrested four men, including the manager of the restaurant. All three restaurants are owned by Kalra.

