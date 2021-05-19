DBT inputs regarding efforts to ramp up oxygen supply

New Delhi (The Hawk): AMTZ through the DBT-BIRAC Command consortium and two start-ups of BIRAC network of incubators are manufacturing oxygen concentrators including oxygen enrichment based on Pressure swing adsorption technology and hollow fibre membrane technology. More than 900 units have been sold and over 1500 orders received

Ventilators developed through support of BIRAC and its incubator network start-ups is as follows:

AMTZ has developed SWASIT ventilator which has in build turbine and is designed for rugged usage with various modes of ventilation suitable for pediatric and adult patients. It can be used both invasively and non-invasively for ventilating the patients.Over5000 ventilator units sold so far

Nocca Robotics developed Noccarc V310. It offers an advanced, compact yet reliable ICU ventilation solution. More than 1200 installations across India has been done

Machbee Innovations Private Limited has developed JV 50 medical ventilator- Volume based Emergency Ventilators and works on the basis on an automated ambu-bag mechanical system, which is portable and compact. It is used in both critical care as well as assistive breathing for Covid 19 patients for providing ventilation with oxygen. Oxygen cylinders can be attached to the device to provide the oxygen supply. More than 30 units deployed so far