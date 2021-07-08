Danve Raosaheb Dadarao takes charge as Minister of State Coal and Minister of State Mines

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao took over as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Mines here today. In addition to Coal and Mines, he has also been assigned the portfolio of Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.





Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi extended his best wishes to Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao on assuming charge today. Shri Anil Kumar Jain Secretary Coal, Shri Alok Tandon, Secretary Mines, and Senior officers of both the Ministries were present on this occasion.



