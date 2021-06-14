Daily Positivity Rate stands at 4.72%, less than 10% positivity for 3 weeks

India reports 70,421 Daily New Cases in the last 24 hours; lowest after 74 days

India's Active Caseload declines below 10 Lakh mark after 66 days



Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for more than a month



Recovery Rate increases to 95.43%



New Delhi (The Hawk): India continues to report a sustained slide in the daily new COVID cases. The country has reported 70,421 Daily New Cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 1 lakh Daily New Cases have been reported for 7 continuous days now. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's Active Caseload today stands at 9,73,158. The Caseload has declined below 10 lakh mark after 66 days.



A net decline of 53,001 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 3.30% of the country's total Positive Cases.



As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 32 consecutive days now. 1,19,501 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.



Nearly 50,000 (49,080) more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.



Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,81,62,947 people have already recovered from COVID-19 & 1,19,501 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 95.43%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.



With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 14,92,152 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted nearly 38 crore (37,96,24,626) tests so far.



While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 4.54% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 4.72% today. It has remained less than 10% for 21 consecutive days now.

A total of 25,48,49,301vaccine doses have been administered through 35,32,375sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

