Daily New Cases are lowest in last 50 days

India reports low Daily New Cases of 1.52 Lakh maintaining the continuous trend of declining new cases

With a decrease by 88,416 in last 24 hours, Active Caseload further declines to 20,26,092

Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 18th consecutive day



Recovery Rate further climbs to 91.60%



Daily Positivity Rate at 9.07% continues the streak of less than 10% positivity for 7 continuous days



Testing capacity substantially ramped up- 34.48 Cr total tests conducted so far



More than 21.3 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive



New Delhi (The Hawk): As part of continued decline in the daily new cases, India has reported lowest Daily New Cases in last 50 days with 1.52 Lakh cases.



The country has recorded less than 2 lakh Daily New Cases for 4 continuous days now.

1,52,734 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The Active Caseload has further decreased; 20,26,092 active cases have been reported today.



A net decline of 88,416 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 7.22% of the country's total Positive Cases.

India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 18th consecutive day. 2,38,022 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.



85,288 more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since beginning of the pandemic 2,56,92,342 people have already recovered from COVID-19 &2,38,022 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 91.60%.



A total of 16,83,135 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted 34.48 crore tests so far.



While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 9.04% while the Daily Positivity rate has reduced and is at 9.07% today. It has remained less than 10% for 7consecutive days now.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 21.31 Cr today under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.



A total of 21,31,54,129 vaccine doses have been administered through 30,28,295sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

