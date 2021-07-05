PM to address CoWIN Global Conclave today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the CoWIN Global Conclave on Monday, it was announced on Sunday.





"Shri @narendramodi will address the #CoWINGlobalConclave tomorrow, 5th July at 3 PM," the PMO said in a tweet.





The National Health Authority tweeted: "We are elated to announce that Hon'ble PM @narendramodi would be sharing his thoughts on #CoWINGlobalConclave as India offers #CoWIN as a digital public good to the world to combat #COVID19. Join #CoWINGlobalConclave on July 5."





Earlier on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said that India's vaccination coverage crossed the 35 crore mark on Saturday, with 35,12,21,306 vaccine doses administered through 46,04,925 sessions.





--IANS



