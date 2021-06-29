COVID-19: India records 37,566 new cases, 907 more deaths

New Delhi: The single-day rise in fresh cases was recorded below 40,000 after 102 days, bringing the COVID-19 infection tally to 3,03,16,897, while the daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday

India saw 37,566 new cases being reported in a day, while the COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,97,637 with 907 daily fatalities, the lowest in 77 days

According to the data published?at 7 am, 32.90 crore cumulative vaccine? doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive

The number of active cases has further declined to 5,52,659, comprising 1.82?per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.87 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed

A net decline of 20,335?cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours

Also, 17,68,008 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 40,81,39,287, while the daily positivity rate has declined to 2.12 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 22 consecutive days, the ministry said

The weekly positivity rate has declined to??2.74? per cent

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 47th consecutive day. The?number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,93,66,601, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 per cent, the data stated

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and?50 lakh on?September 16. It went past??60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,? 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

—PTI