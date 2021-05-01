Over 16 crore Covid vaccine doses given to states, UTs for free: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Centre has so far provided over 16.37 crore Covid vaccine doses to States and Union Territories free of cost and another 17 lakh doses will be received by them in the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

As the younger population of the nation becomes eligible for vaccination against coronavirus today with the start of the third phase of inoculation drive, the ministry said that more than 79 lakh vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered to their population.

As many as 16,37,62,300 COVID vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs) free of cost as per data available till 8am on Saturday, the ministry said.

Out of 16,37,62,300 COVID vaccines, the total consumption including wastages is 15,58,48,782 doses, the ministry stated.

Maharashtra has received the maximum number of vaccines followed by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Lakshadweep has reported the highest percentage of vaccine wastage with 9.76 per cent followed by Tamil Nadu at 8.83 per cent, Assam at 7.70 per cent, Manipur at 7.44 per cent, and Haryana at 5.72 per cent.

The highest balance availability of doses is with Uttar Pradesh amounting to 12,10,220 doses.

"As was prescribed in the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination, all the states and UTs have been intimated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the total number of vaccine doses that they would receive as part of the "Government of India channel", of the vaccine doses totally free of cost for the vaccination of 45 years and above beneficiaries," read the release. (ANI)