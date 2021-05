Hyderabad: Covid-19 symptoms have been noticed among eight Asiatic lions at Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in what is believed to be the first case of human to animal transmission of the virus across the country.

The samples of the lions were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for testing after they developed Covid symptoms.

The CCMB scientists reportedly found the samples to be positive, but this has not yet been confirmed.—IANS