COVID : Pondy LG collects 7 Ventilators provided by Centre

Puducherry: Lt.Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday collected seven ventilators provided by the Union government to Puducherry.

She handed over the ventilators to Health Secretary Dr.T Arun at the government pharmacy in Gorimedu here.

According to a Raj Nivas release, the Lt Governor speaking on the occasion said that the Centre is providing all required medical equipments in time and so far 17 ventilators were given.

Thanking Prime Minister Narenda Modi for this, Dr Soundararajan said that it helps to develop the medical infrastructure here and added that so far 350 ventilators and 1800 Oxygen beds were arranged.

Stating that the Remdisiveir injection and medicine for Black Fungus were obtained from the Centre and stored, she said that due to the efforts taken by the government, Covid infection came down by 50 percent in the Union Territory.

Unlike in other states, lockdown with relaxations were imposed in the UT which gave good results, the Lt Governor added.

Dr Soundararajan said all should get themselves vaccinated for COVID-19 as it is the only weapon to fight the Coronavirus.

As per the government records, 95 percent of the Covid patients admitted in the ICU are non-vaccinated.

In a bid to ensure that livelihood of the poor should not be affected, exception was given to daily workers like automobile mechanics and plumbers in the extended lockdown, she added.

