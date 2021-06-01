Covid drugs supply-demand balance now stabilised, says Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that the supply-demand balance of Covid-19 treatment drugs across the country has been stabilised, while the production of anti-viral drug Remdesivir used in the treatment of the deadly disease has been ramped up 10 times.

Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda made the announcement, citing the2 consistent efforts of the government to augment domestic production of Covid-19 drugs.

"Government's efforts resulted in a stabilised supply-demand balance of Covid treatment drugs across the country," he said.

Noting that a total 98.87 lakh vials of Remdesivir were allocated to states, UTs and central institutions from April 21 to May 30, Gowda said: "Production of Remdesivir has been ramped up ten times leading to enough supply than the demand. With the accelerated production, we are planning to supply up to 91 lakh vials up to the end of June."

The Minister also said that Cipla has imported 11,000 vials of 400 mg and 50,000 vials of 80 mg of Tocilizumab from April 25-May 30 this year.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare received 1,002 vials of 400 mg and 50,024 vials of 80 mg Tocilizumab via donation in May. Further, 20,000 vials of 80 mg and 1000 vials of 200 mg are likely to arrive in June, Gowda said.

Also, 2,70,060 vials of Amphotericin B have been allocated to states and UTs and central institutions from May 11 to May 30 this year.

"This is in addition to the supplies of 81,651 vials that had been made by manufacturers to states in the first week of May," he said.

Gowda stated that the production, supply and stock position of other drugs used in treatment of Covid, such as Dexamethasone, Methylprednisolone, Enoxaparin, Favipiravir, Ivermectin, Dexamethasone tablets is also being reviewed weekly.

"The production has been augmented and stocks are available to meet demand," he said.

He also assured that the government is continuously reviewing the availability of Covid-19 treatment drugs with existing and new manufacturers to enable the demand for the drug to be met.

