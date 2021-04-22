Top
Home > India News > Covid Care Centre with 500 Oxygen Beds to Be Reopened in Delhi, to Be Run by ITBP

Covid Care Centre with 500 Oxygen Beds to Be Reopened in Delhi, to Be Run by ITBP

 The Hawk |  22 April 2021 3:40 PM GMT

Covid Care Centre with 500 Oxygen Beds to Be Reopened in Delhi, to Be Run by ITBP
X

New Delhi: ACOVID care centre equipped with 500 oxygen beds will be operationalised in Delhi and it will be run by the doctors and paramedics of border guarding force ITBP, officials said on Thursday.

"The Delhi government had sought medical officers and para-medical staff from the Ministry of Home Affairs to man the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Chhattarpur, which is being re-operationalised."

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has designated ITBP as the nodal force for operating the facility," a home ministry spokesperson said.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. Over 24,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths were recorded on Wednesday amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city. ITBP director general S S Deswal told.—PTI

Updated : 22 April 2021 3:40 PM GMT
Tags:    Covid   Oxygen   Delhi   ITBP   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X