Covid Care Centre with 500 Oxygen Beds to Be Reopened in Delhi, to Be Run by ITBP

New Delhi: ACOVID care centre equipped with 500 oxygen beds will be operationalised in Delhi and it will be run by the doctors and paramedics of border guarding force ITBP, officials said on Thursday.

"The Delhi government had sought medical officers and para-medical staff from the Ministry of Home Affairs to man the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Chhattarpur, which is being re-operationalised."

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has designated ITBP as the nodal force for operating the facility," a home ministry spokesperson said.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. Over 24,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths were recorded on Wednesday amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city. ITBP director general S S Deswal told.—PTI