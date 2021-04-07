New wave of COVID-19 spreading faster than last year: MD, LNJP Hospital

New Delhi: New wave of COVID-19 is spreading faster than last year, said Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital on Wednesday, citing an increased number of patients admitted on account of coronavirus infection.

"The current wave of COVID-19 is spreading faster than last year. Last week 20 patients were admitted to our hospital, today there are 170 patients. Demand for beds is also increasing," Kumar said.



"We have noticed, patients who were earlier infected with COVID-19 were mostly elderly people, people above 70 years. As the elderly people have been vaccinated, now the patients are mostly youngsters, children and pregnant women. We have increased the beds in the hospital as per the Delhi government's directions. All arrangements are in place at our hospital," he further said.

Kumar said, "If we vaccinate a considerable per cent of the population then herd immunity will set in and the transmission chain will be broken. We had the vaccination program at 3 sites, now it has been increased to 6 sites, 1200 people can be given vaccine per day here."

Referring to the efficacy of the vaccines he said, "All doctors and Health care workers (HCW) were vaccinated. Now, fewer infections are seen among HCWs."

He pointed out that "Human behaviour is one reason behind this spread...we are seeing overcrowding at railway stations, markets and non-compliance with mask-wearing. Another reason is that UK and South Africa strains have emerged with multiple mutations and they spread faster."

He said that Plasma is available at Lok Nayak hospital adding that the hospital is starting a new programme in coordination with CRPF and Delhi Police where "more people can donate plasma and save lives."

"So far, we don't have any plan to stop OPD (outpatient department) services at our hospital," he added.

—ANI