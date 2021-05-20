COVID-19: Railways delivers nearly 11,800 tonnes of medical oxygen across India

New Delhi: Indian Railways has delivered nearly 11,800 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in more than 727 tankers to various states across the country as India battling the second wave of COVID-19, informed the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday.

"Around 196 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states and 11 loaded Oxygen Expresses trains were on run with more than 717 MT of LMO in 43 tankers," it said.

The Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT LMO each day for the last few days.

"Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 13 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," it said.

So far 521 MT of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2979 MT in UP, 498 MT in MP, 1507 MT in Haryana, 653 MT in Telangana, 97 MT in Rajasthan, 481 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 440 MT in Tamil Nadu, 227 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 81 MT in Punjab, 117 MT in Kerala and more than 3978 MT in Delhi, according to the ministry's data. (ANI)



