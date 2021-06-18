COVID-19 is present, possibility of mutation is there: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned that COVID-19 is present and possibility of mutation is also there.





Launching 'Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers' via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said this launch is an important next step in the fight against Corona.





The Prime Minister cautioned that the virus is present and possibility of mutation is also there.





Mr Modi said, 'Covid-19 is very much among us with a strong possibility of the virus being mutated.





Hence, the country's preparations have to be stepped up to meet the new challenges. We are working towards preparing 1 lakh frontline workers in the country.'





Addressing the event, Mr Modi said, 'The second wave of the pandemic illustrated the kind of challenges that the virus may present to us.'





The country needs to stay prepared to meet the challenges and training more than one lakh frontline warriors is a step in that direction, the Prime Minister said.





Mr Modi pointed out that far-flung hospitals are being provided with ventilators and oxygen concentrators.





More than 1500 oxygen plants are being established on a war-footing, he said.





Amidst all these efforts, skilled manpower is critical. For this and to support the current force of corona warriors one lakh youth is being trained. This training should be over in two-three months, the Prime Minister said.





The Prime Minister informed that the top experts of the country have designed these six courses, launched today, as per demands of the states and union territories. The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.





This will include fresh skilling as well as upskilling of those who have some training in this type of work.





'This campaign will give fresh energy to the health sector frontline force and will also provide job opportunities to our youth,' he said.





The training programme would be conducted in 111 training centres spread over 26 states.





About one lakh frontline workers will be trained in this initiative.





Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, and many other Union Ministers, Ministers from States, experts and other stakeholders were also present on the occasion.





Designed under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total





financial outlay of Rs 276 crore, the programme aims to train over one lakh COVID warriors across the country.





Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said people below 45 years of age will get the same treatment for vaccination as for people above 45 years of age from June 21st. The Union Government is committed to give free vaccines to every citizen while following corona protocol.





—UNI



