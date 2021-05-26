COVID-19: India administers over 20 cr vaccine doses till May 25

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement in its fight against COVID-19, India has cumulatively administered more than 20 crore vaccine doses up till 7 pm on May 25.

As many as 20,04,94,991 vaccine jabs have been administered as of May 25.



"India has crossed a significant landmark in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The country has administered more than 20 crore (20,04,94,991) vaccine doses as per the 7 pm provisional report. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour," read an official statement by the Centre.

A total of 9,42,796 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and cumulatively 1,28,74,546 doses across 37 states and union territories (UTs) since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.

The total of 20,04,94,991 jabs include 97,94,835 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,28,443 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,51,62,077 Frontline Workers (FLWs) with their first doses, 83,77,270 FLWs with their both jabs.

The total also includes 1,28,74,546 first doses for 18-44 years of age group. 6,20,47,952 first doses for over 45 years old to 60 years old, 1,00,24,157 second doses for over 45 years old to 60 years old, 5,71,19,900 first jabs for above 60 years and 1,83,65,811 second jabs for above 60 years. (ANI)