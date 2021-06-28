Court grants bail to man accused of harbouring gangster

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to a man, arrested for allegedly harbouring gangster Kuldeep Fajja who was later killed in an encounter after fleeing from police custody at the GTB hospital here in March this year.





Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra admitted Yogender Dahiya to bail on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount.





On March 25, Fajja had escaped from police custody when he was brought to the hospital for a medical examination. Three days later, he was killed in a police encounter at Dahiya's house in Rohini.





While granting relief, the judge noted that Dahiya was not present at the hospital when the gangster was rescued and that it is unexplained whether he caused any obstruction when the police came to his home to apprehend Fajja.





Around 10-12 men had attacked the police officials as they were taking Fajja to the lockup of the GTB hospital after a medical checkup, Delhi Police said.





One of them allegedly opened fire, while others attacked, tried to snatch weapons, threw chilly powder on the policemen in a bid to help the gangster flee.





Fajja, a member of the Jitender alias Gogi gang, managed to escape but was later killed in an encounter by the police.





As per the prosecution, Dahiya had agreed to harbour the gangster at his house in Delhi's Rohini area on request of co-accused Bhupender Singh.





Advocate Praveen Chaudhary, representing Dahiya, sought his bail on the grounds that there is no evidence to show that his client was a party to the conspiracy to rescue Fajja.





Dahiya was in judicial custody since March 28 and is facing charges of attempt to murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, and various sections under the Arms Act.

—PTI

