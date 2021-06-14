With over 70k cases, India logs lowest infection since April 2

New Delhi: India logged 70,421 new cases of coronavirus infections, lowest since April 2, and 3,936 deaths in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry updated on Monday.

With this, the nationwide figure of infection has 2,95,10,410 cases and 3,74,305 deaths.

India's daily test positivity rate - the number of positive cases identified per 100 - continues to decline. For the seventh straight day, it was below the 5 per cent mark at 4.71 per cent.

More than 119,000 people were discharged in the same period, taking the cumulative figure of recoveries in the country to 28,162,947, the health ministry further said. This is the 32nd day where the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the new cases. The active cases, meanwhile, have declined to 973,158 and constitute 3.49 per cent of the caseload.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 37,96,24,626 samples tested for Covid-19 till June 13, 2021. Of these, 14,92,152 samples were tested yesterday.



State-wise, Tamil Nadu added 14,016 cases to the country's daily numbers. It was followed by Kerala (11,584 cases) and Maharashtra (10,442 cases).

Meanwhile, a total of 253,195,048 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease in India till now of which 3,484,239 were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 3,103,522 received the first dose while 380,717 received both doses.

Globally, there have been 17,53,06,598 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 37,92,777 deaths, reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) with the USA accounting for the highest number of coronavirus infections followed by India and Brazil.

—UNI