India reports 1.20 lakh Daily New Cases in last 24 hours, lowest in nearly two months

With 15,55,248 Active Cases, the Caseload is below 20 lakhs for five successive days



Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 23rd consecutive day



Recovery Rate increases to 93.38%



Daily Positivity Rate further dips to 5.78%, continues the trend of less than 10% positivity for 12 continuous days



More than 36.5 lakh vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours



New Delhi (The Hawk): India has reported 1,20,529 Daily New Cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest in almost two months (last 58 days). The country has recorded less than 2 lakh Daily New Cases for 9 continuous days now. This is a result of collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.



India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload.The country's Active Caseload today stands at 15,55,248. The Caseload is below 20 lakhs for five successive days.



A net decline of 80,745 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 5.42%of the country's total Positive Cases.

India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 23rd consecutive day. 1,97,894 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.



77,365 more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since beginning of the pandemic 2,67,95,549 people have already recovered from COVID-19 &1,97,894 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 93.38%, which is showing an increasing trend.



A total of 20,84,421 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted over 36.1 crore (36,11,74,142) tests so far.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 6.89% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 5.78% today. It has remained less than 10% for 12 consecutive days now.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 22.78 Cr today under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. 36,50,080 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.



A total of 22,78,60,317 vaccine doses have been administered through 32,00,677 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.