On To 2000 MPs

New Delhi (The Hawk): On to 2000 duly elected MPs representing about 130+ billion countrymen…soon to become reality; they will be in new upcoming Parliament House due to be inaugurated next year around 15 August. This will be possible by Article 368 of the Constitution of India that gives Power of Parliament to amend the Constitution and procedure therefor. Notwithstanding anything in this Constitution, Parliament may in exercise of its constituent power amend by way of addition, variation or repeal any provision of this Constitution in accordance with the procedure laid down in this article.

The new Parliament building will have a seating capacity of more than 1,300 members, including both the lower and the upper Houses. The appropriating of Lok Sabha seats was last done in 1977 on the basis of 1971 census and at that time, on an average, every Lok Sabha MP represented 10 lakh voters. However, that has changed massively and now, on an average, a MP represents 20-25 lakh people and finds indeed justifiably difficult to reach equal benefits to all of them. This despite their wishes to contrary to that.

Being aware that such disproportion will arise in the future, the Constitutional had inserted Article 82 into the Constitution which stipulates for the reallocation of revised number of Lok Sabha seats after every census based on updated population figures. Until 1976, after every census, a Delimitation Commission was set up to carve out constituencies based on the latest census, as Article 82 had called for.

…In February 2002, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government delayed the reallocation further by passing the Eighty-Fourth Amendment and extending the freeze on delimitation until 2026.

If the relevant sections of the Constitution are not amended, the next delimitation of constituencies is likely to take place after the freeze ends in 2026 and will be based on the first census post the freeze that will take place in 2031. It is only after this that the number of seats in Parliament can be increased.

However, considering the brute number the government enjoys in the House and the ease with which it has been able to pass contentious bills in both the Houses, it will not be a surprise if the government brings in a constitutional amendment bill before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to increase the seats.

As per Article 368, the Parliament may amend any provision of the Constitution by bringing an amendment in either House of Parliament. It has to be passed in each House by a majority of the total membership of that House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting. The amendment is also required to be ratified by the Legislatures of not less than one-half of the states by resolutions before the Bill making provision for such amendment is presented to the President for assent.

Modi even today—a challenge that will need deft political maneuvering and convincing the stakeholders why more MPs are better for the country.

The delimitation of constituencies in India, like in any other country, is done on the basis of the population and in India, a commission called the Delimitation Commission is tasked to do the job of carving out newer constituencies based on the population figures from the latest census.

In the past, India had four Delimitation Commissions—1952, 1963, 1973 and 2002 and the present number of seats in the Parliament is based on the Delimitation Commission notification in 2002 which carved out the present constituencies based on the 2001 census.

The Rs 922 crore new Parliament building being built by CPWD, that will have a maximum height of 42 metre spread over 65,000 square metre of built-up area on a 10.5 acre or 42,031 square metre plot, which will be built by demolishing close to 5,200 square meters of the existing structure, is expected to be completed before 15 August 2022, when India will be celebrating its 75th year of Independence. The building which is part of the Centre's larger Central Vista project which includes a new Parliament house, a new Central secretariat complex for ministries, and new residences for the Prime Minister and the Vice President which will be completed by 2024, in total is spread across 3 km.