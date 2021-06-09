Cong panel on Punjab finalises report, to submit this week

New Delhi: The Congress panel on Punjab to resolve factionalism in the state, met at a party war room at GRG road on Wednesday, and deliberated on the report.

Mallikarjun Kharge, who is heading the committee said that, "we will submit its report in three or four days."

However, sources say that the panel may not recommend removal of Chief Minister in the state and captain Amarinder Singh is likely to lead the party in the next elections.

While the panel members are tightlipped about the change of guard in the organization, but sources say that non Sikh is likely to be recommended by the panel to lead the state party if Sunil Jhakhar, the current state President is to be replaced.

While fate of Sidhu is still not clear but he may be recommended for the Deputy Chief Ministership in the Punjab cabinet while Amarimder Singh is averse of him being elevated to the post but is ready to accommodate him in the cabinet, sources said.

Last week, the panel headed by the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat and former MP J.P. Aggarwal met all the stakeholders in the party. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also appeared before the three-member Congress panel.

After the meeting Captain Amarinder Singh had said, "The meeting was to discuss the preparations for the Assembly elections scheduled early next year. These are our inner party discussions and I don't propose to share them with you."

The rift in Punjab Congress had surfaced after former state Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu along with Pargat Singh opened a front against the Chief Minister.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) was forced to constitute a committee to listen to the grievances of its Punjab leaders, after a group led by Sidhu suggested change in the state leadership. However, sources said that there has been no discussion on replacing Amarinder Singh.

The Congress wants to pacify Sidhu and retain him in the party by making some minor adjustments, without going for a major shake-up, sources said.

—IANS