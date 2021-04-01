Confident of winning the election : Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: Confident of winning the Nandigram assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari appealed to the people to vote in large numbers.

Adhikari is taking on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a high-stake political contest.

After casting his vote at the Nandanayak Bar Primary School, Adhikari appealed to people to come out in large numbers to cast their vote."The whole country is looking at Nandigram to see if development or politics of appeasement will win here," Adhikari said.

Adhikari further stated that he has a very old relationship with the people of the area. "I have a personal relationship with every person in Nandigram. I am pretty confident to win the election," he said.

Earlier in the morning, Adhikari had claimed that voting is peaceful but later there were reports that stones had been pelted at his car.

The Nandigram Assembly seat is one of the 30 constituencies in West Bengal where polling is being held on Thursday in the second phase of Assembly elections.

—IANS