Class 5 student hails SC's steps against Covid-19, CJI says 'beautiful letter'

New Delhi: A Class 5 student from Kerala has written to the Chief Justice of India, Justice N. V. Ramana, saying she is happy that the Supreme Court has intervened effectively in the sufferings and death of ordinary people in the fight against Covid-19.

The 10-year-old Lidwina Joseph from Kerala's Thrissur district, wrote in the letter, "I am happy and feel proud your honourable court has moved orders for supply of oxygen and saved many lives. I understood your honourable court has initiated effective steps in bringing down Covid-19 infection and death rate in our country, especially in Delhi. I thank your honour for this. Now I feel very proud and happy."

Joseph in her hand-written letter said she was very worried about deaths in Delhi and other parts of the country due to coronavirus, and felt happy to see the top court making vital interventions to alleviate the suffering of the people in the unprecedented health crisis unleashed by the pandemic.

The letter was accompanied by a colourful illustration showing a bespectacled judge using his gavel to deliver a blow on the head of coronavirus. Joseph also drew a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, which was hung on the wall behind the judge.

Chief Justice Ramana replied to Joseph, saying, "I have received your beautiful letter along with a heart-warming illustration of the judge at work." The Chief Justice said he was very impressed with the way Joseph kept track of the happenings in the country and also appreciated the concern she has displayed for the well-being of people in the wake of the pandemic.

Chief Justice Ramana wrote, "I am sure you will grow up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards nation-building." He also sent her a signed copy of the Indian Constitution.—IANS