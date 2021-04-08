China ahead of India only in Cyber Offensive capability: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that China is ahead of India only in the domain of Cyber Offensive capability.

In his address at the Vivekananda International Foundation Rawat said, "China is ahead of India only in the domain of "Cyber Offensive" capability. But India too is reducing the gap by raising an integrated Defence Cyber Agency."

"India Cyber agencies can create protective digital shields, but it is important to see how quickly they can react after such an attack", he said.

Chief of Defence Staff Rawat earlier said that the CDS system in the country is "evolutionary".

"CDS system in India is evolutionary and will progressively adopt more means of integration and joint functioning for an integrated system to finally emerge for our armed forces," General Rawat said in the virtual address titled 'Vimarsh--Shaping the Armed forces to meet likely current and future challenges."

The raising of Department of Military Affairs that CDS heads is a pre-cursor to a more integrated ministry of defence with the cross-pollination of service officers and civilian bureaucrats within the DoD (Department of Defence)."

The CDS also said, "To ensure security, there needs to be an institutionalised approach wherein properly designed institutions of national security with defined roles and responsibilities and a robust mechanism to bring institutions together who'll be able to work in sync with each other."

"The Cabinet Committee on Security is a key panel that deals with issues related to national security. Headed by the Prime Minister, it has the defence, home, external and finance ministers as its members. Therefore integrated structure for highest direction on the legislation of national interest and issues impinging on national security exists in the country," Rawat added. (ANI)