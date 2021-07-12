2 Child Outcry

New Delhi (The Hawk): There is virtually a "2-child per couple" outcry all through the country. The ruling echelons have finally decided the country's 135-150 crore (how much exactly?) people are "sheer burden" as the country is simply unable to bear their burden. In a country, argue cynics, wherein the Pradhan MantriJi is single and is not adding to pachyderm population of the country, how come the masses are doing the opposite, over burdening the country's "population bomb" that is literally threatening to "more than (out) burst any moment now and put the whole country in literally, sheer 'danger'. Why have children, one after another? Use rubber instead, opine Health Ministry bosses, and 'enjoy' that is purely 'petsonal'; why inflict the country with all kinds of danger for "your pleasure; why the country is required to bear the negative brunt of it", ask government insiders in various related ministries as "matter of factly".





Coming straight to point, all arms of government now are mentally prepared to "put an end" to any further child birth strictly but for the time being, two, then one, thereafter, 0. That's because the country is unable to bear their "burden" any further, confess government insiders. According to them, use "rubber" and "enjoy" but please don't further add on to the nation's already over burdened burgeoning population that already is threatening to make the country "topsy turvy" in all senses.





Yes, UP, Assam have already begun checking further child birth. Both's Chief Ministers have begun taking necessary steps, not forcible sterilisation or (in)famous nasbandi, to prevent any further enhancement their states' populations. Soon, it will be followed in other states as well, confide senior officers in the Centre.





Check birth rate is the motto now that is all set to become countrywide insidious in all levels, say knowledgeable officers.



