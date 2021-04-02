CBI arrests 3 alleged staffers of Telangana MP in bribery case

New Delhi: A CBI spokesperson here said that Rajib Bhattacharya, Shubhangi Gupta and Durgesh Kumar Maurya were arrested from the Saraswati Apartments here for allegedly working with an MP n a bribery case.

The official said that the agency registered a case on the complaint against the two accused claiming to be staff of Maloth, and other unknown public servants, adding that the complainant alleged that the accused demanded Rs 1 lakh for allowing unhindered construction at his house by managing MCD officials.

"CBI laid a trap and the accused were caught while demanding and accepting the undue advantage of Rs one lakh from the complainant. During investigation, one more accused was caught."

The official said that searches were conducted at the premises of accused in Delhi which led to recovery of certain documents.

—IANS