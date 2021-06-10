CBI nabs Maha bank agent taking bribe in cheques!

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Recovery Agent of the Union Bank of India working at its Main Branch in Aurangabad in connection with a bribery case vide bearer cheques, an official said here on Thursday.

Following a complaint, the CBI had lodged a case against the Recovery Agent, Suresh Bhalerao and another unknown public servant.

As per the complaint, Bhalerao was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs.100,000 for getting sanction and disbursement of a loan of Rs 10 lakh under the Prime Minister Employment Guarantee Scheme (PMEGS).

During investigation, the CBI managed to trap and catch him at Aurangabad while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant in the form of two bearer cheques of Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000.

The CBI also raided Bhalerao's Aurangabad residence and seized certain incriminating documents. He is currently in judicial custody.

The CBI sleuths are now probing further to find out the role of officials of the Union Bank of India who may be involved along with Bhalerao.

