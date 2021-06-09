CBI Jt Director Vineet Vinayak gets 6-month extension

New Delhi: CBI Joint Director Vineet Vinayak, who is handling the politically sensitive Roshni Scam case in Jammu and Kashmir and other cases, has been given six-month extension in his central deputation tenure in the agency.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACB) on Tuesday approved the proposal of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for extension in central deputation tenure of Vinayak, a 1995-batch Sikkim cadre officer.

Vinayak would now continue as Joint Director of the CBI, for a period of six months beyond March 9 this year.

The decision was taken by the ACB, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in relaxation of the Indian Police Service (IPS) Tenure Policy, 2010.

Vinayak was awarded the President's medal on the occasion of Republic Day this year for his distinguished service.

Vinayak has probed some high profile cases, including the IRCTC scam involving then Railway Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in a disproportionate asset case, the arms license scam in Jammu and Kashmir involving several bureaucrats, illegal encroachment of forest land and recently the Roshni Scam case that the agency registered involving several top politicians, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

This is the third time when Vinayak is being given extension in his service. He was earlier given extension of deputation tenure in CBI from September 2018 to September 9, 2020 for a period of two years. Then again his tenure was extended till March this year.

—IANS