Cantonment Boards assisting civilian administration in fight against COVID-19 surge

New Delhi (The Hawk): Cantonment Boards have extended a helping hand to civil administration/State Governments in various parts of the country to tide over the current COVID-19 situation. They are providing support to not just its residents, but to all those in need of medical assistance.

Presently 39 Cantonment Boards (CB) are maintaining 40 general hospitals with 1,240 beds. The CB hospitals at Pune, Kirkee and Deolali with 304 beds have been designated as dedicated COVID hospitals. Cantonment General Hospitals (CGHs) of Kirkee, Deolali, Dehuroad, Jhansi and Ahmednagar have been designated as COVID care centres with 418 beds. A dedicated COVID health centre at Dehuroad is ready and would become functional soon, while ICU facility with six beds is being set up at CGH, Kirkee. Oxygen support is available in 37 CBs and presently they have a stock of 658 cylinders.

Fever clinics have also been set up in all 39 CGHs, where patients with COVID-19 symptoms referred to the designated COVID-19 treatment facilities. Rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests are being regularly organised in coordination with district administration, while vaccination centres have also been set up in most of the Cantonments.

Dedicated teams are regularly sanitising public places inside the Cantonment areas and the residents are being encouraged to use online services through e-Chhawani portal. Cantonment boards are the civic body under Ministry of Defence across the country.

Following the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held review meetings on 20th April and again on 24 April and directed the Armed Forces and various other establishments of Ministry of Defence to extend all possible assistance to the civilian administration to tide over the present situation. He underlined that people look up to the Armed Forces in times of crisis as they have great hope and trust in them.