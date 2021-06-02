Leaders welcome decision to cancel Class XII board exams

New Delhi: Union ministers and leaders cutting across party lines on Tuesday welcomed the Centres decision to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams this year.



In view of the uncertain conditions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and the feedback obtained from the various stakeholders, the Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams for 2021.

The decision to cancel the Class XII board exams was taken in a review meeting on Tuesday that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tweeting the government decision, Modi said, "Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated the students for making their voice heard.

"Congratulations students of Class 12 for making your voices heard. After all the uncertainty and stress, you deserve to relax and celebrate today! All the best for a happy, healthy and bright future ahead," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "To ensure safety and security of students, teachers and parents and to put an end to the anxiety in the minds of Class XII students, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, it was decided to issue CBSE results based on well-defined criteria."

In another tweet, Pokhriyal said, "I wish all the students the very best in their careers. I would like to reiterate that safety and career of students are of paramount importance for Modi ji's government."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief."

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for putting an end to the anxiety among students, parents and teachers and cancelling CBSE Class XII board exams this year. This reflects the sensitivity of the Prime Minister who has taken this decision for the health and safety of our children."

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the decision to cancel the Class XII board exams as a bold one.

"Grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for taking a bold decision to call off CBSE board exams. He has always been a great friend philosopher & guide for the students. His decision to call off the exams has once again expressed his deep concern for the health & wellbeing of our children," Prasad tweeted.

