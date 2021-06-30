Cabinet approves MoU between India & Nepal in the field of Health Research

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India and the Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC), Nepal in 17 November 2020 and 4 January 2021 respectively.

The objectives of this MOU are collaboration on joint research activities of mutual interest such as cross-border health issues, Ayurveda/traditional medicine and medicinal plants, climate change and health, non-communicable diseases, mental Health, Population based cancer registry, tropical diseases (Vector borne diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, malaria, JE etc.), Influenza, Clinical Trial Registry, health research ethics, Capacity building through exchange of knowledge, skills tools and fellows and Collaboration for adoption of tools, guidelines, protocols and best practices related to health research.

Each Party shall fund the components of the research approved under this MoU to be conducted in their country or may apply jointly for third party funding. For the exchange of scientists under approved collaborative projects, the sending Party shall bear the cost of travel of visiting scientists whereas the receiving Party will provide the accommodation and living expenses of the scientist/researcher. Commitment of funds for workshops/meetings and research projects may be decided from time to time as per the funds available at that time. Arrangements to implement and execute all these activities shall be agreed to by the Parties prior to commencement of the activity.



