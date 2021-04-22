Bullet-ridden body of woman found in fields in Punjab

Hoshiarpur: A bullet-ridden body of a woman was found near the fields in Burey Rajputan village here on Thursday, police said.

Some unidentified people shot dead Manpreet Kaur (30), wife of Pawandeep Singh, during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Bullowal police station SHO Pardeep Singh said.

Kaur's body was found riddled with nine bullets, he said, adding that it has been sent for a post-mortem.

Police also recovered some empty shells of bullets from the site, the SHO said.

A case is being registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, he said. —PTI