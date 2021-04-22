Top
Home > India News > Bullet-ridden body of woman found in fields in Punjab

Bullet-ridden body of woman found in fields in Punjab

 The Hawk |  22 April 2021 3:28 PM GMT

Bullet-ridden body of woman found in fields in Punjab
X

Hoshiarpur: A bullet-ridden body of a woman was found near the fields in Burey Rajputan village here on Thursday, police said.

Some unidentified people shot dead Manpreet Kaur (30), wife of Pawandeep Singh, during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Bullowal police station SHO Pardeep Singh said.

Kaur's body was found riddled with nine bullets, he said, adding that it has been sent for a post-mortem.

Police also recovered some empty shells of bullets from the site, the SHO said.

A case is being registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, he said. —PTI

Updated : 22 April 2021 3:28 PM GMT
Tags:    Bullet-ridden   Woman   fields   Punjab   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X