BL Santosh, More Than Powerful

New Delhi (The Hawk): B L Santosh, (much, much) more than powerful, to put it straight, point blank. How so? Or why so? Well, the exact answer to that is indeed revealing to fully establish authenticity of the above heading. The answer: It is B L Santosh who rang up all who were dropped from the Union Council of Ministers, rang up each and everyone to be sworn in as Central Minister, to be promoted as Cabinet Minister, hence be 'present' in Delhi at the appointed time (to be notified to them at 11th hour) at the 'venue'. Many did not believe as they never expected the telephone cal from B L Santosh, an unheard of 'entity' to them. Some of them even tried to 'conform' the 'directive/order' but were unsuccessful as all they rang to get the 'vetacity' pleaded ignorance. Follow Santosh-directive in toto is at most they could say. They even pleaded for that as well.





Next day, Santosh was officially proved right. New Union Council of Ministers was there for the whole world to see, enjoy, digest, so to say rightly. Those dropped from it also silently appreciated Santosh-call but officially, did not mention anything to evince they were melancholic indeed if not fully put off being ousted from the Central Cabinet gratuitously. The newly inducted ministers, promoted as Cabinet Ministers, all of them at some point or the other thanked Santosh who to them then turned out to be All India BJP office bearer but extremely inconspicuous by his presence, publicity-hater that he indeed is, comment many insiders in the BJP. So low profile he is that many in the party itself have not seen him or even heard of him.





It is Narendra Modi who to show "the party BJP --- world's largest party --- is above government, ministers" requested Santosh to do the ringing, notifications, directives etc. But why Santosh, unknown so to say. Because Modi via Santosh sent the "vibe"/"circular" that "any one in the party is as important, relevant, notable" as any VVVIP. Party first, ministers later. Thus Santosh-experiment of Modi was fully successful. What's more? Santosh is a "sampoorna Brahmin" and what better way there could or would be for the "new" ministers than having done "Sri Ganesh" via Him, analyse unanimously BJP insiders of all hues.







