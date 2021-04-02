BJP tactics working ahead of Raj bypolls

Jaipur: BJP in Rajasthan benefited on Friday as it managed to convince prominent rebel leader Ladulal Pitliya to withdraw his nomination as an Independent candidate from Sahada constituency where bypolls are scheduled on April 17.

Pitliya, in the 2018 elections, had snapped ties with the BJP after being denied a party ticket and contested as an Independent garnering over 30,000 votes, cutting into the party's vote bank.

The saffron party had lost the last elections with a huge margin. The party had terminated him for his anti-disciplinary move.

This year, he returned to the party on February 10 but left within 46 days as the poll ticket was once again given to another candidate, Ramlal Jat.

BJP workers heaved a sigh of relief as Pitliya withdrew his nomination.

BJP state unit president Satish Poonia said: "The name of Ladulal Pitliya was seriously considered by the party, however, Ramlal Jat was selected unanimously as a party candidate for bypolls. The party respects Pitliya and shall give him a deserving role."

Party workers said that the 30,000 votes managed by Pitliya in the last poll was a decider and hence Ladulal Pitliya was a major concern for the party.

Pitliya is a big businessman with his trade spreading far and wide even in Karnataka -- his clout cannot be ignored, the sources added.

Pitliya said he trusts the public welfare policies launched by PM Narendra Modi and hence he withdrew his nomination. He also appealed to voters to vote for the BJP candidate.

Poonia said, "The BJP will win all three seats in Sujangarh in Churu, Sahada in Bhilwara, and Rajsamand -- with the help of the hard work of the workers and the blessings of the public."

—IANS